Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $435,671.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $435,671.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00015901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.