Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 9,913 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 82,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 189,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,593. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.