Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 46,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,197. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

