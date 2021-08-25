Sether (SETH) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Sether has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Sether has a market cap of $502,101.58 and $2,052.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.