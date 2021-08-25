Sessia Price Hits $0.0499 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $451,885.30 and approximately $88,446.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sessia has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

