Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Jeffrey Auld Buys 564,971 Shares

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

SENX opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.12 ($0.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

