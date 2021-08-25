Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Jeffrey Auld Buys 564,971 Shares

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

SENX opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.12 ($0.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

