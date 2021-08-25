SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $1,536,970.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

