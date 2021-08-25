SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $20.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $1,536,970.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

