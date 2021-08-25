Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. 13,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

