Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -272.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
