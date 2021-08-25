Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -272.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

