Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 40,567 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

