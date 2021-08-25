SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 1,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

