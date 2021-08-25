Sector Gamma AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,778 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 7.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037,939. The company has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

