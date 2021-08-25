Sector Gamma AS Invests $5.16 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 80,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

