Sector Gamma AS Decreases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,662 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,182. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

