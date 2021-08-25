Sector Gamma AS Acquires 44,467 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

