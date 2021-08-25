Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $112.88 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003405 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

