Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

9.4% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 43.37 -$14.88 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.93 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -34.55% -28.67% ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.