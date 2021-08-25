SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $50.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.32 million and the highest is $50.93 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $202.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,154. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $573.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.