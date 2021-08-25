Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

