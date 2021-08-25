SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $312.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25. SEA has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $328.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

