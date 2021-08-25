Scry.info One Day Volume Reaches $100,618.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $100,618.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

