Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.99

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.99 and last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.