ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of SCSC traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

