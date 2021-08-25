Savant Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

