Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $302.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

