Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $607.95 and last traded at $607.95. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDMHF. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.31.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

