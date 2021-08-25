Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAFM opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

