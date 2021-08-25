salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

