SafeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $518.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $518.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.36 or 0.99837703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042627 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00521649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00886350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00359095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00070577 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.