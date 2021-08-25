Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.72.

Shares of SBB stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.53. The company had a trading volume of 202,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,378. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

