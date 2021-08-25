Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $904.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

