Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,376 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

