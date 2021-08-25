Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,204 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of The Charles Schwab worth $155,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,861 shares of company stock worth $35,900,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. 214,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

