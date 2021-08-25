Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $206,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.46. The company had a trading volume of 235,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.