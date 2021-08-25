Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 358,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $189,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

