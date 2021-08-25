Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,212 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $238,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,548,000 after purchasing an additional 273,285 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 344,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,984. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

