Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

RCL opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

