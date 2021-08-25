Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,526 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.