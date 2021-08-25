Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.