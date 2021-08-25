Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 25,000 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOBU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $4,532,000.

Shares of SCOBU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

