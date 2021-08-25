Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,975 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

