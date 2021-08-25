Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $255,000 Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

