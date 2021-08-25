Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.