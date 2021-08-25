Royal Bank of Canada Has $258,000 Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pearson were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

