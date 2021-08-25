Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

