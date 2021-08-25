Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Root by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $11,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Root by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $6,886,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

