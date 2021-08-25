ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Achieves $12.18 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.18 million and $681,769.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00490337 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.