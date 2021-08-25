Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

