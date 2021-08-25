ROCKI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ROCKI has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

